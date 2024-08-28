Sonia Malhar reacts to Hema Committee report, recalls incidents of misconduct

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 28 : After the Hema Committee report came out, some women from the Malayalam film industry came forward with charges of sexual harassment.

Actor Sonia Malhar has addressed the issue and revealed shocking incidents of mistreatment and exploitation during the initial years of her career.

While speaking to ANI, she said, "I entered the industry in 2013 and after doing one or two films, there was an incident on a film set. The shoot was in Thodupuzha. When I arrived on location, I noticed that, unlike the usual practice where junior artists are not introduced to the lead actors, I received some respect because of my social work background. Even the director came up to me and shook my hand, which is not typical. He then introduced me to the lead actor and actress."

She continued to share, "I was asked to go for makeup and change into my costume. They mentioned there was a slight change in the location. The makeup and costume room, along with toilet facilities, were in an old building nearby. When I went to the toilet and came back, someone unexpectedly held me. I was terrified and he later apologized."

"After that incident, I faced many difficulties. In films, I was working on, the payments were delayed, and I was replaced after the film was announced in newspapers and on TV. After this news spread, a role that was promised to me was given to someone else," she added.

Sonia Malhar said that she decided to come out with this allegation when she came to know that an actress from other states also had such bad experiences and she felt shame.

"It is shameful that a woman from another state cannot even be shown the respect she deserves. When a woman speaks out against the head of the Film Academy, one would expect some shame," she added.

She shared that after the Hema Committee report came out, "the silence from many people" deeply "hurt" her.

On August 27, actor Mohanlal resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee report and sexual harassment allegations faced by some members of the executive committee.

Mohanlal and all executive members have resigned. Mohanlal wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informing about the decision.

After the release of the Hema Committee report, a section of AMMA members demanded that those facing sexual harassment allegations should resign from key positions. They said that those facing allegations should not delay sending their resignation and that their continued stay was not in the interest of the association.

On August 26, Malayalam film actor Minu Muneer made sexual harassment allegations against some of her co-stars in the Malayalam film industry. Minu accused actors M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of subjecting her to verbal and physical abuse in the process of filming movies.

