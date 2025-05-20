Sonia Rathee on Her Big-Screen Debut in Kapkapii: “Grateful to Be Part of This Wild Ride”

Actress Sonia Rathee is all set to cast her spell on the big screen with her upcoming horror-comedy Kapkapii, releasing in theatres on May 23. The rising star is buzzing with excitement—and for good reason. With her magnetic screen presence and growing list of fan-favorite performances, Sonia is ready to take centre stage and leave audiences spooked and smitten.

From the boardroom to Bollywood, Sonia’s journey is anything but ordinary. Born and raised in San Diego and later New York, this Finance & Marketing graduate ditched spreadsheets for scripts—and hasn’t looked back since. After charming audiences in the hit series Broken But Beautiful alongside the late Sidharth Shukla, and impressing in Decoupled and Tara vs Bilal, Kapkapii marks her long-awaited silver screen debut.

Directed by veteran filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, Kapkapii promises jump scares, laughs, and unexpected twists. Sharing screen space with Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Siddhi Idnani, Sonia brings a refreshing energy to the genre, delivering both chills and charm in equal measure. “The love for the Kapkapii trailer has been unbelievable,” Sonia shares. “I’m so grateful to be part of this wild ride. It’s scary, it’s hilarious—and it’s unlike anything I’ve done before. I can’t wait for people to experience it on the big screen.”

