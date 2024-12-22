'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' director Jeff Fowler discusses Keanu Reeves' role as Shadow, Jim Carrey's return

Washington [US], December 22 : Jeff Fowler, the director of the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' films, has taken fans on an exciting journey with the latest instalment, 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', which hit theatres this weekend and is dominating the box office.

With the film marking the long-awaited introduction of the fan-favourite character 'Shadow the Hedgehog' into the Sonic Cinematic Universe (SCU), Fowler recently shared his insights on casting Keanu Reeves as the iconic anti-hero, bringing back Jim Carrey as Dr Robotnik, and what's next for the Sonic franchise.

As per Variety, Fowler, a longtime fan of the Sonic franchise, revealed that his deep connection to the character of 'Shadow the Hedgehog' dates back to his early career.

Before directing the Sonic films, Fowler worked on the 2005 video game 'Shadow the Hedgehog', which focused on the darker and more brooding counterpart to Sonic.

"When I was growing up, I loved Sonic's attitude and swagger," Fowler recalled, adding, "It was impossible not to fall in love with the guy. And then when we got to Shadow, I was drawn to his complexity - the yin to Sonic's yang. Shadow is the one who has been through real hardship, and his life has taken a radically different direction," as per Variety.

When it came to casting Shadow in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', Fowler knew that the character needed a voice that could capture both Shadow's intensity and emotional depth.

The director explained that Keanu Reeves, known for his brooding characters in films like John Wick, was the perfect fit.

"There are obvious parallels between John Wick and Shadow," Fowler admitted, adding, "Keanu has always played complex, brooding characters with a real edge to them. He was the perfect fit for Shadow," as per Variety.

Another highlight of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' is the return of Jim Carrey as the beloved villain Dr Ivo Robotnik.

However, Carrey's return wasn't guaranteed, as the actor had previously stated he was considering retirement from acting.

For Fowler, recasting the role was never an option, as he believed Carrey's unique comedic style was irreplaceable.

"In my heart of hearts, I felt like if we offered Jim a fun concept, and if we dangled just the right carrot, he'd come back," Fowler explained adding, "He loves entertaining young audiences."

Carrey's return was made even more enticing when the filmmakers offered him the chance to play not one, but two characters, Dr Robotnik and his grandfather, Professor Gerald Robotnik.

This dual role helped seal the deal, with Carrey agreeing to reprise his iconic role. Carrey himself has also mentioned that he was motivated by the prospect of a fun and fulfilling challenge, and, of course, the paycheck.

Looking ahead, 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' introduces new characters and sets the stage for more exciting developments in the Sonic Cinematic Universe.

Fowler teased that there are many more directions the franchise could take, with new characters from the games potentially entering the fold. Paramount has already started developing a fourth film, and with the success of Sonic 3, the possibilities seem endless.

"We can keep growing the world and growing the family of Sonic characters," Fowler said, adding, "I feel like we're just hitting our stride."

This new instalment shows a greater commitment to expanding the world of Sonic, bringing in new faces while maintaining the beloved aspects that made the franchise so popular.

Fans can expect to see the universe evolve in exciting ways, whether through the introduction of new characters or deeper explorations of the existing ones.

The path to the success of the Sonic films was not without its challenges. When the first film was announced, Sonic's original CGI design was met with a barrage of backlash from fans who felt the character looked unsettling.

Fowler and the team took the criticism to heart and worked tirelessly to redesign Sonic to better resemble the character from the games.

"The fans are passionate about these characters, and you have to respect that," Fowler said, adding, "It comes from a place of love."

The redesign ultimately paid off, and the Sonic films became a massive success. Fowler's willingness to listen to the fans and course-correct is one of the reasons the franchise has resonated so strongly with audiences.

In addition to his work on the Sonic series, Fowler is also involved in the upcoming reboot of the classic franchise 'The Pink Panther'.

Although details are scarce, Fowler has expressed excitement about working on another iconic property. "It's one of those iconic franchises, which is exciting," he said, as per Variety.

While 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' has now hit theatres and is performing well at the box office, Fowler's future with the franchise remains open.

With the introduction of Shadow and new characters in this latest instalment, there are plenty of directions to explore in the Sonic Cinematic Universe. But for now, Fowler is happy with how far the franchise has come.

"We're just getting started," he said, adding "It's been an incredible journey, and I feel lucky to be part of it."

