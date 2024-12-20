'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' set for 2027 release

Washington [US], December 20 : Paramount Pictures has confirmed that 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' is currently in development, with a planned release date set for the spring of 2027.

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, this announcement comes just as the third instalment of the successful franchise is set to hit theatres this week.

The news was later confirmed by the official social media handle of Paramount Pictures.

Details surrounding the upcoming film, including who will be writing or directing, are still under wraps.

The first three Sonic movies were directed by Jeff Fowler, with the third film featuring a script written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington.

Fans of the series are eagerly awaiting further announcements about the direction of the next chapter in the beloved video game franchise.

Meanwhile, 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', slated to release on December 20 in the US and January 3 in India, will see the return of key cast members, including Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, and Jim Carrey, who reprises his roles as both Dr Robotnik and the mad scientist's grandfather.

Other actors joining the cast include Krysten Ritter, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter.

Additionally, fans will hear the voices of Keanu Reeves (as Shadow the Hedgehog), Idris Elba (as Knuckles), and Colleen O'Shaughnessey (as Tails).

The 'Sonic' film franchise has been highly successful at the box office, with the first two films grossing over USD 725 million globally.

The series launched in February 2020 and quickly captured audiences worldwide. In addition to the films, the franchise has expanded with a 'Knuckles' series, which premiered earlier this year on Paramount+.

