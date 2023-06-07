Sonnalli Seygall gets married to hotelier Ashesh Sajnani in hush hush affair

Pyaar ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall married her long-time boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani today in a hush hush affair. Shama Sikander, Raai Laxmi among others arrived at the wedding venue as part of the celebrations. Ashesh L Sajnani is an entrepreneur who runs a chain of restaurants.It was a traditional Sikh wedding and many celebrity guests arrived for the ceremony.

The list includes several popular stars like director Luv Ranjan, Raai Laxmi, Shama Sikander and Chahatt Khanna. A video of Sonnalli arriving at a Gurudwara for the Anand Karaj ceremony was released online by several fanpages. Sonnalli looked beautiful in a pastel pink-silver saree. She was a ramp model before she decided to try her luck at the Miss India Worldwide competition .She has featured in music videos for Prem, a Canadian singer (Times) and Dr. Zeus (Studio One). Having done anchoring at live events for Reebok, Castrol, Indiatimes, Filmfare, Times of India and Dadagiri (reality show), she has also performed at the Indian Embassy in Russia

