Sonu Nigam barred from Kannada Film Industry events amid Bengaluru concert controversy

Mumbai, May 5 The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), on Monday, announced a firm decision to halt all professional engagements with veteran playback singer Sonu Nigam following his recent remarks that sparked controversy.

The decision comes amid growing backlash, with the chamber calling for an apology from the singer. Speaking to the media, M. Narasimhalu, chairman of KFCC, stated that all sections of the chamber have unanimously agreed to enforce a non-cooperation policy against Nigam. He stated, “All the organs of the Chamber have taken a joint decision that Sonu Nigam will be boycotted from this moment onwards; no one will invite him to perform or sing songs here, no one will participate in any activity with him, and a decision will also be taken in the next 2-3 days on what further steps should be taken against him. He will be boycotted until he apologizes unconditionally.”

“In the next two to three days, we will meet again to evaluate further measures to ensure he is not involved in any capacity here. Our stance will remain until he issues a public apology for his statement,” he added.

It is noteworthy that the Bengaluru Rural Police have issued a notice to Sonu Nigam, directing him to appear before the investigating officer within a week. This follows an FIR filed against the singer at Avalahalli Police Station, based on a complaint lodged by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV).

For the unversed, Sonu Nigam came under fire following an incident at his recent concert at East Point College in Virgonagar, Bengaluru, where he declined a fan’s request to perform a Kannada song. During the event, Sonu expressed discomfort with the tone of the individual making the request and controversially likened the situation to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

His remarks sparked outrage among sections of the Kannada-speaking community, prompting a pro-Kannada organization to file a complaint accusing him of promoting linguistic discord.

