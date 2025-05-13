Sonu Nigam moves Karnataka HC to quash FIR, hearing on May 15

Bengaluru, May 13 Popular singer Sonu Nigam has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Karnataka Police.

The FIR pertains to his alleged remarks linking a demand for a Kannada song during a performance in Bengaluru to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

A bench headed by Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar admitted the petition on Tuesday and scheduled it for hearing on May 15.

The Karnataka Police had registered the FIR on May 3 following a controversy over Nigam’s comments during an event on April 22.

He has since been served a notice and asked to appear for questioning by the Avalahalli Police, who are investigating the case.

The FIR was filed under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (statements inciting public mischief), and 352(1) (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace or incite another offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

It was based on a complaint by Dharmaraj A., president of the Bengaluru City District unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

During the event at East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Bengaluru, Nigam was interrupted by a member of the audience demanding a Kannada song.

Reacting to the interruption, Nigam said, “I have sung in different languages. Among them, the best songs are in Kannada. Whenever I come to Karnataka, I come with a lot of love and respect. You all have treated me like family. I always sing Kannada songs when requested. I’ve been singing in Kannada longer than that youth’s age. But I didn’t like the way he shouted ‘Kannada, Kannada’. It is because of such behaviour that incidents like the Pahalgam attack happen.”

His remarks sparked outrage, with several Kannada organisations demanding an unconditional apology.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) subsequently barred him from engaging in professional work within the Kannada film industry and also demanded an apology.

In response, Nigam issued an apology on his Instagram handle, stating: "Sorry Karnataka. My love for you is bigger than my ego. Love you always."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor