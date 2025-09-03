Sonu Nigam Returns with A Modern Twist To ‘Bijuria’ In Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

After days of fan anticipation and social media buzz, the reimagined version of Sonu Nigam’s chartbuster “Bijuria” has officially released, and it’s poised to become the dance anthem of 2025. Featuring Bollywood’s dynamic duo Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the high-octane music video is a vibrant celebration of rhythm, passion, and modern flair, while paying homage to the original 90s classic. The song is part of the soundtrack for an upcoming entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul and many other talented actors, promising a fresh ensemble cast that brings both charm and chemistry to the screen. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2025.

The new version of Bijuria has been reimagined and composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, with additional lyrics also penned by him. The original song was composed by Ravi Pawar, with lyrics written by the maestros Sonu Nigam and Ajay Jhingran. The track is sung by the iconic Sonu Nigam, and adding a modern twist is Asees Kaur, whose vocals bring in freshness, sass, and an irresistible groove. With electrifying choreography, state-of-the-art visuals, and a pulsating new arrangement, “Bijuria” is ready to make waves across the globe.

The music video showcases Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor turning up the heat with their sizzling chemistry and infectious energy, delivering a visual spectacle that’s as glamorous as it is high voltage. From their catchy hookstep to the dazzling aesthetics, every frame bursts with festive vibrance and cinematic flair. The dynamic visuals, paired with the track’s pulsating rhythm, position “Bijuria” as the perfect curtain-raiser to what promises to be a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

Singer Sonu Nigam said “‘Bijuria’ is one of those songs that has lived many lives. When we first recorded it, I had no idea it would be so loved and would last so long, evergreen, as if eternal . Revisiting it now decades later, feels like a full-circle moment. I’m humbled that the original vocals still resonate enough to be part of this reimagined version. Tanishk has infused it with an electrifying new sound, and Asees has added her own flavor that elevates the track. Varun and Janhvi have made the track special with their amazing dance moves. Bijuria for me is nostalgic, it’s fresh, and it’s made to make people dance all over again.”

Sharing his excitement, Varun Dhawan said, “When I first heard this new version of Bijuria, nostalgia hit hard and I knew it was something special. There’s a connection and a vibe we’ve all grown up listening and dancing to, but this version has a fresh, crazy energy that matches the madness of our film and makes you want to get up and dance. Shooting this with Janhvi and getting the OG Sonu Nigam sir singing the track was a fun experience, the hookstep, beats and the vibe has been stuck in my head ever since. I hope this song plays at every party in the coming festive season."

Talking about the song, Janhvi Kapoor added, “Bijuria has always been one of those tracks that makes you want to get up and dance, and bringing it back in this film has been such a fun experience. The new version is a perfect mix that has the old charm with a new freshness that makes it impossible not to groove. Shooting with Varun and the team was an absolute blast. I think this is going to be one of those tracks that people will hold close to their hearts and also dance their hearts out to.”

Composer Tanishk Bagchi “Reimagining a song like ‘Bijuria’ comes with a huge sense of responsibility. You don’t just remix, you reinterpret. The goal was to keep the essence of what made the original so iconic, while giving it the kind of edge and tempo that today’s audiences expect. Having Sonu Nigam’s voice in the track gave it authenticity and soul, and Asees brought a fierce, playful energy that gave the song a brand-new identity. It’s both a tribute and a celebration, and hopefully something that bridges generations.”

Singer Asees Kaur said: “Singing ‘Bijuria’ alongside Sonu Nigam sir is truly special — it’s a song I grew up loving. I wanted to bring my own bold and playful energy to it while staying true to its iconic vibe. Tanishk gave it a fresh, fiery sound, and I’m thrilled to be part of this powerful reimagining that bridges nostalgia with now.”