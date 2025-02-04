Sonu Nigam says he's not on X, lashes out at media, administration over imposter handle

Mumbai, Feb 4 Playback singer Sonu Nigam, who is known for iconic hits like ‘Main Agar Kahun’, ‘Ab Mujhe Raat Din’, ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ and others, is urging netizens to exercise caution, and not to believe whatever they see on X, formerly Twitter, attributed to his name, as he doesn’t use the platform.

On Tuesday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the imposter account sharing content using his name. The imposter account shared a picture feature the singer and the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Sonu wrote on the picture, “Isn’t this misleading? Why wouldn’t people not assume it’s the real me?”.

The singer also lashed out at the media, the administration and the government for not calling out the lies perpetuated by the imposter account.

He wrote in the caption, “I am not on Twitter or X. Can you imagine a single controversial Post from this Sonu Nigam Singh, can put me or my family's life in danger? Can you imagine to what extent this man has been playing with my name and credibility? For no fault of ours. And the press, administration, government, law, who know about this, are all Quiet. Waiting for some thing to happen and then convey condolences. Thank you”.

Earlier, Sonu got a massive spasm in his back while performing live. However, overcoming his pain, he ended up giving a phenomenal performance, just like every time.

Sonu Nigam dropped an Instagram video, narrating his ordeal to his InstaFam. He was heard saying, "One of the most difficult days of my life, but very fulfilling. I was singing and moving, which triggered a spasm, but I managed it somehow. I never want to do less or give less than people expect from me. I am glad this shaped up fine”.

