Sonu Nigam says his 'heart cries' as he mourns demise of Pankaj Udhas

Mumbai, Feb 26 Leading playback singer Sonu Nigam expressed his grief at the passing of ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas, describing him as "an important part" of his childhood.

Nigam took to his social media and offered his condolences to the bereaved family. Lamenting the loss of such an important part of his childhood, the singer wrote, "Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti"

A Padma Shri awardee, Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday, February 26, at the age of 72. The ghazal maestro, known for his enchanting voice and soulful renditions, leaves behind a legacy that will continue to resonate with music lovers for generations to come.

Born into a family of musicians, Pankaj Udhas started his musical journey at a young age and soon became a prominent figure in the world of ghazals and playback singing.

His career took off with the release of his debut album 'Aahat' in 1980, which was followed by a succession of albums that caught the imagination of an entire generation, including 'Mukarar', 'Tarrannum', 'Mehfil', 'Nayaab' and 'Aafreen'.

One of Udhas's iconic songs was 'Chitthi Aayee Hai' from the 1986 Kumar Gaurav film 'Naam', which became an instant hit and further solidified his position as a leading playback singer in Bollywood.

Apart from his success in playback singing, Pankaj Udhas was also renowned for his live performances and albums, which showcased his mastery over the ghazal genre. His ability to evoke emotions through his music earned him a dedicated fan following and critical acclaim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor