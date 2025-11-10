Sonu Nigam says 'singing Shiva bhajans with Shaan was truly special'

Mumbai, Nov 10 Celebrated singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan have come together for the final chapter of T-Series and Bhushan Kumar's "Mixtape Bhakti".

A tribute to Lord Shiva, the episode includes the timeless devotion of Shiva bhajans with a refreshed musical arrangement. This devotional rendition by Sonu Nigam and Shaan carries spiritual depth, emotional resonance, and a contemporary devotional appeal.

Speaking about working with Shaan, Sonu Nigam said, “Singing these Shiva bhajans with Shaan was truly special. I have been connected to theses bhajans from my initial days in T Series during early 90s. They were recorded around the same time. Singing them with Shaan after so many years, felt deeply personal and devotional. The idea was to keep the soul of the bhajans intact while presenting them in a way that feels current and relatable. Kudos to T-Series and Bhushan Kumar for giving a fresh take to these bhajans."

Shaan also talked about his love for devotional music, saying, “There’s a different joy in performing devotional music, especially with someone like Sonu ji, whose understanding of expression and emotion is unmatched. We wanted every note to carry faith, warmth, and celebration. We hope listeners feel the same connection we felt while recording it.”

Dropping a glimpse of episode 8 of "Mixtape Bhakti" on social media, the makers wrote, "Aapka somvaar banega aur khaas- Hey Shambhu Baba / Shiv Shankar Ko Jisne Pooja ki iss khaas peshkash ke saath. (folded hands emoji) #TSeriesMixtapeBhakti Episode 8 Out Now! Link in bio. (sic)"

Appreciating the soulful rendition of both the singers, one of the netizens commented, "Sonu Nigam and Shaan’s divine voices make this bhajan truly magical. “Hey Shambhu Baba” brings an instant sense of peace and devotion. T-Series Mixtape Bhakti always delivers soulful spiritual vibes. The music, vocals and arrangement are absolutely beautiful. Har Har Mahadev!(sic)"

Another one wrote, "My all time favourite bhajans.. but now in your voices this gonna be more amazing."

