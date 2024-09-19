Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal craft unique musical tribute for Big B

Mumbai, Sep 19 Playback singers Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal recently appeared on the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, and crooned a special rendition of the song ‘Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina’ for veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan.

A promo video shared by the makers of the show features Sonu and Shreya at the hot seat, as Sonu tells Big B, “I and Shreya thought that we will do something special for you. This is the first time we are doing this. This is just our love for you”.

The clip then shows Sonu singing the Hindi version of the song, and Shreya singing the song in Bangla.

While Sonu was dressed in a crimson coloured suit, Shreya donned a beautiful black saree.

‘Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina’ is from the film ‘Abhimaan’ which starred Big B and his wife Jaya Bachchan. The film was loosely based on the 1970 Bengali film ‘Bilambita Loy’, starring Uttam Kumar and Supriya Devi.

The song is based on Rabindranath Tagore's composition of ‘Jodi Taare Nai Chini Go Se Ki’ which he originally composed in 1923. It literally translates to “If I fail to identify, will he recognise me ever - On this new day of summer, I wonder, I wonder”.

Earlier, on the show, Big B shared a social trick that he learnt from his co-star Shashi Kapoor. The video shared by the makers of ‘KBC’ showed the veteran actor talking to a contestant as he tells her a trick to know the name of people he doesn’t recollect, at social gatherings.

The senior actor said, “If we go somewhere, and someone approaches us with a smiling face. Now, we know for the fact that we know this person but can’t recollect their name. I learnt this trick from Shashi Kapoor, years ago. If he saw a similar situation unfolding in front of him, he would introduce himself first saying, ‘Hello, I’m Shashi Kapoor’. This would make the other person feel obliged to share their name”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will next be seen sharing the screen with Tamil megastar Rajinikanth in ‘Vettaiyan’ directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

