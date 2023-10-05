Sonu Nigam speaks about his latest track 'Bitter Betrayals'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Popular singer Sonu Nigam talked about his latest track 'Bitter Betrayals' and his collaboration with Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

He told ANI, " I am happy with the response this song is getting from the audience. Gulshan Kumar ji has a very big role in my career. I have done a lot of good work even with Bhushan. After Gulshan ji's death, I took care of Bhushan like my brother. They also supported me a lot."

Sonu Nigam begins the song with a very gentle vocal delivery before turning up the volume with the supporting accompaniment. His voice is as melodic and passionate as always, but more than any melody what strikes the audience is the sensation of betrayal and desperation in his voice.

Sonu Nigam first film song 'O Aasman Wale' was from the 1993 film 'Aaja Meri Jaan' . He later sung in movies such as 'Muqabla', 'Shabnam', 'Kasam Teri Kasam', 'Aag', 'Hulchul', 'Aazmayish', 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi', 'Papa Kahte Hain', 'Barsaat', 'Jeet', 'Hero NO.1', 'Aur Pyar Ho Gaya', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Soldier', 'Sooryavansham', among others.

His song 'Accha Sila Diya' for the film 'Bewafa Sanam', gave him a lot of recognition and success. He began hosting the hugely popular TV show, 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' in 1995. In 1997, he sang the patriotic song 'Sandese Aate Hai' from the movie 'Border'.

