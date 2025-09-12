Sonu Nigam, Talat Aziz sing Mehdi Hassan ghazal to impress Archana Puran Singh on TKSS

Mumbai, Sep 12 The Kapil Sharma Show continues to be striking the right chord with the audience, as two music stalwarts, Ghazal maestro Talat Aziz and playback legend Sonu Nigam, graced the show.

The musical maestros came together on The Kapil Sharma Show for a special musical session on the sets of TKSS. Sonu Nigam, on the 12th of September, shared a BTS video wherein he, along with Talat Aziz, was seen singing a popular Ghazal by Mehdi Hassan while also having a candid conversation in between just to impress Archana Puran Singh, who recorded the video herself.

Sonu Nigam captioned the video as, “A rare moment captured by Archana Puran Singh behind the scenes on the set of the Kapil Sharma show shoot in the break. @sonunigamofficial and I started jamming on one of our favourite ghazals of my guru Mehdi Hasan Saheb, and @archanapuransingh was listening and enjoying it. #ghazal #music #behindthescenes #tvshow #kapilsharma” Talat Aziz, known for evergreen ghazals like "Zindagi Jab Bhi Teri Bazm Mein" and "Phir Chiddi Raat", created magic. Matching him with equal amounts of magic was Sonu Nigam, whose soulful hits have always won hearts and touched souls.

Adding more warmth and fun to the BTS moment was Archana Puran Singh, whose laughter and camaraderie with the stalwarts added more fun to the video. Archana Puran Singh has been a part of the Kapil Sharma show for almost 7 years now, and the actress is loved for her rawness, down-to-earth attitude and style of laughter. Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, which has been on air for over a decade now, has always given the fans and viewers an umpteen number of laughter and giggling moments. The show hosted by Kapil Sharma has given many fans a lot of reasons to smile and uplifted their moods.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor