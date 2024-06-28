Sonu Nigam washes Asha Bhosle's feet in emotional moment at book launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Veteran singer Asha Bhosle's biography, titled 'Swarswamini Asha' was launched on Friday in a star-studded ceremony.

The event saw the presence of prominent figures like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, actor Jackie Shroff, and singer Sonu Nigam.

In a particularly touching moment, Sonu Nigam washed Asha Bhosle's feet as a mark of respect.

He also delivered a heartfelt speech, praising Bhosle and her late sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for their immense contribution to Indian music.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat graced the occasion and spoke about the Mangeshkar family's dedication to both music and patriotism.

He highlighted the importance of music's role beyond entertainment, emphasising its potential to benefit society.

The biography, a compilation of works by 90 authors, promises to be a treat for Bhosle's fans.

It reportedly includes rare photographs showcasing the singer's journey and evolution as an artist.

Actor Jackie Shroff also attended the launch and paid his respects to Asha Bhosle by touching her feet.

He even presented the legendary singer with a flower pot as a token of appreciation.

During the event, Asha Bhosle also reminisced about her association with Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. Her brother, music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar, was also present at the ceremony.

