Sonu Sood appears before ED for questioning in alleged online betting app case

New Delhi [India], September 24 : Actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with an alleged betting app 1xBet case.

Sonu reached the agency's office in the national capital in the morning, accompanied by his legal team.

Earlier, on September 23, former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh was questioned by ED in connection with the probe into the alleged illegal betting app 1xBet.

ED is examining possible financial links and promotional activities associated with the platform named 1xBet, which has been under the scanner of multiple agencies for alleged violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and other laws.

Officials stressed that the appearance of Robin Uthappa, Singh and Sood before the ED is part of the ongoing probe, and further action will depend on the outcome of questioning and financial trail analysis.

The agency suspects that certain celebrities may have indirectly promoted or endorsed the app, which is banned in India, thereby giving it legitimacy among users. The case involves the platform operating in India, suspected of money laundering, tax evasion, and rigging its algorithms.

The case has been under investigation for the past several years, with authorities alleging that the platform was operating illegally in India through surrogate websites and offshore entities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier registered a case against the operators of the app for targeting Indian users, after which the ED initiated its own money laundering probe.

