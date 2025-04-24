Sonu Sood-backed series ‘Sarpanch Sahab’ set to stream on April 30

Mumbai, April 24 The upcoming streaming series ‘Sarpanch Sahab’ produced by actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, and Sonali Sood, is set to drop on OTT on April 30.

The the 7-part series is helmed by Shahid Khan, who also serves as co-producer and stars Vineet Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Pankaj Jha, Anuj Singh Dhaka, Yukti Kapoor, Neeraj Sood and Vijay Pandey, all delivering grounded, powerful performances that bring the landscape vividly to life.

The series is set in the fictional village of Rampura, and follows Sanju, a young man fresh out of college, who finds himself entangled in the murky world of local politics under the reign of the powerful and corrupt village head, Mahendra Singh. Initially drawn by the allure of influence and status, Sanju's world begins to unravel when tragedy, betrayal, and disillusionment force him to question everything he once admired.

Writer and Director Shahid Khan said “With ‘Sarpanch Sahab’, we set out to tell a story that strips politics down to its human core. Collaborating with Sonu and Sonali Sood has been incredibly fulfilling, they brought vision and passion on every front. We can’t wait for audiences to experience this journey on Waves OTT”.

The series marks a striking shift toward grounded, socially relevant storytelling, tapping into themes of legacy, rebellion, and reform.

“With stakes that are both political and deeply personal, Sarpanch Sahab is as much about courage as it is about conscience”, he added.

For producers Sonu and Sonali Sood, Sarpanch Sahab is more than just a story. “We’ve always believed in stories that inspire and provoke thought”, says Sonali Sood.

Sonu Sood said, “This one spoke to us because it’s about standing up, no matter how small you feel. It’s about fighting for what’s right, even when it’s not easy. We can’t wait for audiences to watch it on the platform and experience it”.

‘Sarpanch Sahab’ is set to stream on WAVES OTT on April 30, 2025.

