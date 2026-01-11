Sonu Sood Celebrates 1 Year of Fateh: “My Most Special Film Till Date”

It has been one year since Fateh made its mark on screens, and Sonu Sood’s directorial debut continues to live on, not just in memory, but in the moments that shaped it. The film’s journey over the past year reflects its lasting impression, balancing grit, emotion and cinematic ambition in equal measure.

Marking the milestone, Sonu Sood reflected on the journey by sharing a heartfelt note, calling Fateh his “most special film till date.” He wrote, “1 year of #Fateh 🤍 Grateful for every memory, every lesson, and all the love you gave it. Thank you for standing by me. Back to work now — the next one awaits.” The message underlined the deeply personal nature of the project and its significance in his creative journey.

Released amid high expectations, Fateh stood out for its stylised action and grounded storytelling. At its core was Sonu Sood’s powerful turn as Fateh, a man shaped by conflict, resilience and an unspoken sense of duty. Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah, the film added emotional depth and contrast to Fateh’s intense, driven world. Jacqueline’s presence, in particular, brought emotional grounding to the high-stakes narrative.

Directed with a keen eye for realism and scale, the film unfolded as a personal journey set against a larger, unforgiving world. The cinematography played a crucial role in shaping Fateh’s visual identity, lending the film a raw, immersive texture that elevated its emotional stakes. A key highlight of Fateh was its high-octane action design, helmed by award-winning international action director Lee Whittaker the man behind X-men, Fast & Furious 5, and Jurasic Park 3. Every frame reflected the collaborative effort behind the camera, moments created off-screen that ultimately became etched on screen.