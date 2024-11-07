Sonu Sood extends support to small dhaba owners in Uttarakhand

Mumbai, Nov 7 Actor Sonu Sood has once again extended his helping hand, this time to support small dhaba businesses in Uttarakhand.

Known for his humanitarian efforts, the ‘Dabangg’ actor has been actively involved in empowering local businesses, and his latest initiative aims to boost the livelihoods of those running small food joints along highways. On Thursday, Sonu posted a video featuring a group of local dhaba owners.

In the clip, he is heard saying, “Today, we are in Alwar, and from here, we are going to Vrindavan. These are our brothers standing here from Uttarakhand, and they run a dhaba where they have employed 70 people. It's always said that the people from Uttarakhand make very good food. They all have left their homes to work here, and they are working very hard. So, all Uttarakhand people keep working hard and keep bringing smiles to the faces.”

The video ended with Sonu playfully teasing one of the boys after he expressed his joy at the actor promoting his small dhaba.

Sharing the video, the ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ actor wrote in the caption, “Uttarakhand walon ka jawaab nahin #supportsmallbusiness.”

Earlier, during Diwali, Sonu Sood promoted a local vendor selling Diwali items such as diyas, rangoli colors, and other festive decorations.

In an Instagram video, the actor highlighted the efforts of the vendor, discussing the challenges he faces in making a living during the busy festive season. Sonu asked about the vendor's sales targets and how he hopes to support his family back in Bihar, including his parents, wife, and children.

Work-wise, the 51-year-old actor is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming action-packed thriller “Fateh.” The thriller stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez. Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, the film is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

