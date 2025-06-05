Sonu Sood ‘heartbroken’ by Bengaluru stampede: No celebration is worth a life

Mumbai, June 5 Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood said he is “heartbroken” after at least 11 people died and 50 were injured in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Sonu wrote: “Heartbroken by the tragedy during the IPL celebrations in Bangalore. No celebration is worth a life; Prayers for the families and all those affected.”

The stampede took place after a huge crowd of fans gathered to greet the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after winning the IPL. RCB beat Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final, winning their first trophy in the league's 18-year history.

On June 4, the Karnataka government said that at least 11 people have been killed and over 30 injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday as a massive crowed turned up for the celebration event of the RCB's first-ever IPL trophy victory.

The government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and also ordered a magisterial probe.

Talking about Sonu, the actor has been feted with the Miss World Humanitarian Award. He dedicated it to unsung heroes such as mothers praying for their children, students striving for education despite hardship who couldn't afford to study, and resilient migrants who walked for miles.

Sonu shared a string of pictures of him getting honoured by actor Rana Daggubatti and posing with the award.

For the caption, he wrote: This award belongs to every mother who prayed for a bus to take her child home, to every student who couldn’t afford education but never gave up dreaming, and to every migrant who walked miles yet never lost faith. Grateful and humbled to receive the Miss World Humanitarian Award,This is for every heart that cares.”

On the professional front, the "R... Rajkumar" actor was recently seen in the action thriller film Fateh written and directed by him. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

It follows Fateh, an ex-agent who comes out of his tranquil life in order to bring down the entire cyber mafia syndicate when a local girl falls victim to it and goes missing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor