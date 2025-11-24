Sonu Sood highlights PM Modi’s initiative to support small businesses to tyre repairman

Mumbai, Nov 24 Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, during an interaction with a tyre repairman in Dalkhola near Siliguri, highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to encourage small businesses.

Sonu took to Instagram, the actor-philanthropist shared a video of him chatting with Mohammad, who runs a roadside tyre shop and offers round-the-clock service.

Sonu said in the clip: “Today we are near Siliguri, in Dalkhola. Dada, have a cup of coffee for yourself. This is our brother Mohammad. He has a tyre shop here. And when do you wake up in the morning?

To which, the repairman replied: “5 or 6 in the morning.”

He spoke about the hard work of early-rising tradesmen and stressed the importance of supporting small enterprises so they can scale their work.

“And a lot of people, our brothers and sisters, sleep at this time. You should wake up early in the morning, have a cup of coffee and work.”

He asked the repairman about the daily rush of puncture repairs and the challenges of running the shop.

“Dada, tell me one thing. You have a tyre shop. You get punctured. Do you believe that if you get a puncture, you will come here? Tyre. Do you throw nails there?”

The repairman replies saying “No,” and added: “There is 24-hour service in the system.”

While appreciating his commitment to being available round the clock, Sonu also added that trades like these form the backbone of local economies and deserve wider support.

