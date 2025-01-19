Sonu Sood on challenges he faced while making 'Fateh', says "Wanted to work with the best..."

By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], January 19 : Actor Sonu Sood has opened up about the challenges he faced during his directorial debut with the film titled 'Fateh.'

In a conversation with ANI, he talked about directing the film and said, "Yes of course I also have to direct more films. I truly enjoyed directing the film and it is about the experience and satisfaction you get as a director so of course get ready for the second soon."

The film revolves around the fight against cybercrime and has struck a chord with moviegoers. The film is inspired by real-life events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of Fateh's biggest draws is its action sequences. International stunt director Lee Whittaker, known for 'Captain Marvel' and 'Fast & Furious 5', choreographed the high-octane stunts for the film.

The music of the film has been a standout. "To the Moon" a song by Hans Zimmer heightens the stakes.

On the challenges he faced while making his debut, Sood shared, "I wanted to work with the best of the best in the world. A lot of people including the action director who shot 'Fast and Furious', 'Jurassic Park' and the song which was written by Hans Zimmer, 'To the Moon'... so getting all these people from Hollywood was a big challenge but I like I said when you are doing your first you have to make sure you get the best."

As the movie focuses on scams and cybercrime, Sood shared, "Everything that comes, comes with pros and cons. The kind of scams that we come across, those deepfakes, and instant loan apps, always target the needy. It is not about a rich or famous getting scammed but it is about a common man getting scammed and how much suffering they go through. It is something that we need to make aware of every single common man in this country. You have to be very careful while you are using those mobile phones. It has got something that can change life."

He further added, "You have to be more informed, right and make sure that people around you especially the elders, the common man should be more aware of these scams happening. When you are in need that is the time you are very naive, very vulnerable and you tend to get targeted. I think in schools and colleges It has to be brought to notice this comes that are happening around you. The new generation is more careful about it."

He also expressed his gratitude towards his fans for showering their love on his project. "Thank you so much for the wishes. Yes, the whole team is pretty excited, the film is doing well in the second weeks also. We have more shows which also give you a feeling that we are on the right track and people love the film, they are coming back again and again to watch the film so it is a satisfying feeling as an actor and director for the first time and I am sure that this week is also going to be rocking as well."

"I always wanted to do action that no one has seen on the screen so I think Fateh was one such thing that I will always remember and cherish throughout my life. it is an action sequence that all Indians should be proud of. I feel that but I said I am a first-time film-maker, there is so much to learn but in the second film I will try to give my best," he added.

Directed by Sonu Sood, Fateh hit theatres on January 10. The film recorded a week-one gross of Rs21.18 crore as per analysts.

Sonu Sood along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari attended a screening of the movie 'Fateh'. Sood also met and interacted with the fans and also specially abled people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor