Sonu Sood speaks out on Pahalgam terror attack, calls it an attack on "every indian"

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Actor Sonu Sood has condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, calling it a strike not just on a region but on "the life of every Indian."

While speaking toon the sidelines of the launch event of Dream League of India, Sood shared that the tragedy is something no Indian will forget.

Calling the incident deeply painful, Sood said, "This was not an attack on Pahalgam but an attack on the life of every Indian. Every child whose father was killed in front of him, every wife whose husband was killed in front of herthis will stay with every Indian. The need of the hour is that our response and actions should be such that everyone understands that India knows how to respond to such an act."

Earlier, on Wednesday, actor Suniel Shetty also spoke about the ghastly terror attack. While speaking to ANI, Shetty called for unity among people, urging them to visit Kashmir to show terrorists that they are not afraid of them.

"Definitely. Everyone should do this because we have to stay united. This hatred has to stop... Several people were going to Kashmir to open new businesses there, and Kashmiri Pandits wanted to go there and establish businesses. They want to be there. It was all so beautiful," the actor told ANI.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while leaving several others injured in one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed.

