Sonu Sood to Educate Bihar Infant After Mother’s Death in Poll Violence

In a moment of deep tragedy and chaos in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, hope has arrived in the form of actor Sonu Sood, who has once again proven why he is regarded as one of India’s greatest real-life heroes. The actor has stepped forward to take full responsibility for the education of the 10-month-old son of Nikki Devi, who was brutally shot dead during poll-related violence in Dullamchak village on November 6.

The child’s father, Rohit Rai, shattered by the loss of his wife, expressed the depth of his despair and helplessness:

“Yesterday my wife was with me, today she is no more... Now it is just me and my son. I do not know whether I will even live tomorrow. If Bollywood actor Sonu Sood adopts my son and takes responsibility for his education, it will be a great relief for me.”

When Ashutosh Kumar, national president of the Bhumihar-Brahmin Ekta Manch Foundation, brought the case to Sonu Sood’s attention through a video call, the actor was visibly moved. In an emotional response, he promised that the Sood Charity Foundation would support the child’s education “from KG to PG.”

Ashutosh Kumar later shared the update online: “As soon as Sonu Sood learnt about the Tarari incident, he emotionally announced that the Sood Charity Foundation would take full responsibility for the child’s education. We express heartfelt gratitude for his generosity.” At a time when the family is demanding justice and grappling with unimaginable grief, Sonu Sood’s intervention has brought a ray of security and dignity to the child’s future. Once again, Sonu Sood proves that heroism isn’t just played on screen, it’s lived through compassion, courage, and the willingness to stand up for those who need it the most.