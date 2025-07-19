Sonu Sood Turns Real-Life Hero, Rescues Snake from Society with Bare Hands, Urges Netizens to Be Alert (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is known for his courage and helpful nature, and that was seen specially during Covid times. Recently, Sonu turned a real-life hero as he rescued a snake that he spotted inside his society in Mumbai. To avoid any harm to both snake and human, Sonu calmly with his bare hands lifted the snake and put it into a bag and promised to release him in the forest.

In the video, Sonu said that the snake which he rescued was a rat snake, non-venomous, but we have to be very careful. We often see snakes in societies during this time, call a professional who has knowledge in this. I know how to catch it, so meine ne kiya, but be aware, don't try this. Be careful. Very, very important to be careful. Always call professionals, don’t try this."

Netizens are loving Sonu sood's helpful and courage's nature and showering love in comment section. One netizens said, " Ek dil hein kitni bar todoge." Other wrote, "Such a beautiful heart always helpful." On work front Sonu Sood was last seen in movie 'Fateh' which is also his directorial debut.