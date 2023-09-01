Sonu Sood wraps up San Francisco schedule of ‘Fateh’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Actor Sonu Sood, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Fateh’ has completed the San Francisco schedule.

Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared a series of pictures from the sets and captioned it, “F A T E H in USA. SFO schedule completed.”

In the pictures, Sonu is seen decked up in a suit and was seen posing with clapboard, reading script and with his team.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

‘Fateh’ stands as a thrilling action-packed film that has already ignited anticipation due to its captivating storyline and the involvement of Hollywood stunt coordinators.

The conclusion of the San Francisco shoot adds another layer of excitement.

The breathtaking backdrop of San Francisco has seamlessly enhanced the film's crucial action sequences and dramatic moments.

‘Fateh’ is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the Covid-pandemic.

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra and the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film.

Sood, whose philanthropic acts during the pandemic touched the lives of migrants revealed that there was also a flipside to his humanitarian efforts – instances of scamsters using his name to con people.

“The idea for ‘Fateh’ came into my mind when I was helping people and came to know that many people were being fooled and cheated in my name. They were given false loans, promises to meet me or to get any sort of help from my team during a pandemic,” Sood said in an interview with ANI.

The actor said he became concerned when he realised that a large number of people were being hoodwinked with conmen using his name to cheat them. The actor said he was informed of instances where people, especially those in remote areas were duped mostly through phishing tools.

“It was then I realized that this cybercrime is a big issue in our country. It is very important to take action on it. Thus the journey of ‘Fateh’, the film I am doing started from this experience,” said the actor.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor said he began writing about how public was being tricked and how they could take steps to ensure they do not succumb to such fraudsters.

“The film is based on the real experiences of these people. 90 per cent of shooting has been completed, more 8-10 days are left to wrap it,” the ‘Simba’ actor said.

The official release date of ‘Fateh’ is still awaited.

