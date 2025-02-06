Sonu Sood’s dedication to storytelling is inspiring, reveals Krushna Patil

Mumbai, Feb 6 After proving his acting prowess, Sonu Sood recently made his directorial debut with the upcoming film "Fateh". Krushna Prakash Patil, who made her debut with the film, opened up about working with the "Dabangg" actor.

Krushna Patil feels blessed as she not only got a chance to work with Sonu Sood in her debut project but also got a lot of guidance from him. She said, “Working with Sonu Sood sir was an absolute pleasure and a valuable experience. He's a talented actor and director who brings so much passion and energy to his work. I really admire his ability to bring out the best of his co-stars. Also, he helped me to grow as an actor and his dedication to storytelling is inspiring and I feel lucky to have worked with him."

For those who do not know, Krushna Patil came to Mumbai after completing her B.Sc in Aurangabad to try her luck in the entertainment Industry. She got a direct call from the production company for her debut film. Shedding light on the same, she revealed, “I had worked with Sonu Sood sir on a couple of ads earlier and his production team contacted me to audition for Fateh. Fortunately, I got selected and that's how I landed my role.”

Before getting her big break, Krushna Patil worked as a model, doing TV commercials, print campaigns, and music videos. Her first television commercial was with Boman Irani.

In addition to this, her music video "Nakhre", with famous Punjabi singer and actor Jassi Gill, crossed 2 million views.

Circling back to "Fateh", the film has been backed by Shakti Sagar Productions, and Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama. With Sonu Sood in the titular role, the movie will also see Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

The drama revolves around the life of Fateh, an ex-agent who comes out of his tranquil life to bring down the entire cyber mafia syndicate after a local girl goes missing.

