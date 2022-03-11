Sony Music says it's suspending operations in Russia

Following in the footsteps of major entertainment companies, Sony Music has suspended all its operations in Russia, the company has confirmed.

According to Variety, in a statement, the company said, "Sony Music Group calls for peace in Ukraine and an end to the violence. We have suspended operations in Russia and will continue our support of global humanitarian relief efforts to aid victims in need."

Sources have informed that staffers of the company will continue to receive their salaries for an undetermined time, however, the artists' situation is still being worked out.

Earlier, Universal Music Group had announced on Tuesday that it will be suspending its operations in the country.

All three major labels, Universal, Sony and Warner, have local labels and operations in Russia. Warner will also be suspending its operations in the coming days. The three companies all have made donations to Ukraine relief efforts, as per Variety.

( With inputs from ANI )

