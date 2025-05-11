Soon to be mom Kiara Advani drops adorable post with mother, mother-in-law; check post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : As people across the country are celebrating Mother's Day, mom-to-be Kiara Advani did not miss a chance to shower love on her mother and mother-in-law.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared adorable pictures of herself smiling alongside both mothers.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "Happy Mother's Day to my whole world."

Take a look

Her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, also took to his Instagram account to share a series of adorable pictures featuring his mother. Along with the pictures, the 'Shershaah' actor added a caption that read, "Love You Mom It all begins with you, but this Mother's Day feels a little more special. Because now it's not just about the moms I look up to, but also the one I get to walk this new chapter with. To my mother, my mother-in-law, and the newest member of this club, Ki. Happy Mother's Day!"

Several actors, including Salman Khan, took to their Instagram accounts to show love for their mothers.

The 'Sikandar' actor, on Sunday, took to his Instagram account to share an adorable throwback picture with the "best mothers."

In the picture, Salman can be seen looking down, while Helen gazes away from the camera. Salma is seen resting her head lovingly on her son's shoulder.

Along with the photo, Salman wrote, "Thank you, Dad, for the best mothers in the world. To the most beautiful women in my world. Happy Mother's Day."

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani made her debut appearance at Hollywood's biggest fashion night, the Met Gala, earlier this month, revealing her baby bump for the first time.

Kiara turned heads at the Met Gala 2025, confidently showcasing her baby bump in a breathtaking gown by renowned designer Gaurav Gupta. She paired her dress with a golden breastplate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor