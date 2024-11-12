Sooni Taraporevala’s drama series ‘Waack Girls’ to premiere on Nov 22

Mumbai, Nov 12 Sooni Taraporevala, who has done the scriptwriting for “Mississippi Masala”, “The Namesake” and Oscar-nominated “Salaam Bombay!”, next directorial “Waack Girls” is all set to premiere on November 22.

“I fell in love with waacking before I even knew what it was called when I first saw Mekhola Bose dance. Inspired by her, this is a story that is unconventional and fun, and I am beyond excited to present Waack Girls to the world,” expressed Taraporevala, who made her directorial debut with “Little Zizou” in 2009.

“But it’s not your typical dance show either. All six girls are unique, each with their own issues and problems that will resonate with audiences, who will relate to one or another. What the girls have in common is a defiance, a fearlessness, as they live life on their own terms, owning their hard-won space,” she added.

The nine-episode series features a talented ensemble cast, including Mekhola Bose, Anasua Chowdhury, Rytasha Rathore, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Achintya Bose, Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey and the late Nitesh Pandey in pivotal roles

The series, which is set in Kolkata, follows six young women who are unapologetically themselves as they create a dance group in a city and a country that knows little about their chosen dance style, waacking. These girls come together to form a dance group called ‘Waack Girls’ and step into the spotlight.

“ While at first glance, this is a story about passion for dance, but the at core, Waack Girls is a universal story meant to inspire all those who dare to dream.” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.”

“When Sooni first shared the idea for Waack Girls with us we absolutely loved it. To have the opportunity to make a show that celebrates the transformative power of dance, and the triumph of the human spirit,” added Caleb Franklin, founder of Matter Entertainment.

