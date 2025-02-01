Sooraj Barjatya on telling stories on OTT: We need a medium to tell our story

Mumbai, Feb 1 Sooraj R. Barjatya's Rajshri Productions will soon be entering the OTT space with their forthcoming show "Bada Naam Karenge". During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the filmmaker was asked, "Many directors still don't want to come to OTT, so what was the reason that made you come to OTT?"

Reacting to this, the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' director said, "There are certain stories that can be told within two and a half hours. As we make television shows as well, we know that we need a certain number of episodes to tell the tale. So, we need a medium to tell our story. At Rajshri, my elder son Devansh handles TV, he also wanted us to make our OTT debut. We have been trying for some time now, but as fate would have it we are making our OTT debut with 'Bada Naam Karenge’. I believe a maker should not think about the size of the screen as in today's time it is all the same. We should just focus on telling our story in the best possible manner. We are basically storytellers."

In the meantime, spilling his excitement about Rajshri Productions' OTT debut, Sooraj R. Barjatya stated, "Bada Naam Karenge is a labor of love that celebrates family, dreams, and respect for tradition in a modern world. It bridges generational gaps, proving that Gen Z can be both ambitious and deeply rooted in values. Palash has brought this vision alive with an extraordinary mix of old-school charm and fresh energy."

"Bada Naam Karenge" enjoys a stellar cast with Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani.

Helmed by 'Gullak' fame Palash Vaswani, "Bada Naam Karenge" will be premiering on Sony LIV on 7th February.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor