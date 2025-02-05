Sooraj Barjatya spills the beans about Salman's make-up artist in 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana'

Mumbai, Feb 5 Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya reminisced about the iconic track ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ from the 1994 blockbuster “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” and shared anecdotes about the memorable “nighty” act in the number.

Sooraj took a nostalgic trip down memory lane during his guest appearance in the show “Indian Idol”, and shared: "This was a long and elaborate song that required 16 days of rehearsals and 9 days of filming. We wanted to end it on a high note, with a fun and victorious celebration.

“I suggested to my father that Salman should wear a nighty for the final scene. While Salman instantly agreed, my father rejected the idea, finding it inappropriate. But the entire team was so enthusiastic about it that we decided to put it to a vote among the ladies on set. All the dancers, including Madhuri, found the idea hilarious and insisted we go ahead with it.”

He then shared that it was Madhuri who did Salman’s make-up for the scene.

“In the end, Madhuri herself did Salman’s makeup for the scene,” he said.

“Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” is a musical romantic drama. The film celebrates Indian wedding traditions by means of a story of a married couple and the relationship between their families; a story about sacrificing one's love for one's family.

Barjatya now ventures into OTT with “Bada Naam Karenge”, a Gen-Z love story about rediscovering one’s roots.

Directed by Gullak fame Palash Vaswani and Sooraj R. Barjatya himself as the show runner, the series features an ensemble cast including Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, Bhavesh Babani, and more. Bada Naam Karenge promises a heartfelt mix of love, laughter, and nostalgia.

“Indian Idol” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

