Sooraj Barjatya, who made Tuffy iconic, is actually zoophobic

Mumbai, Feb 3 Producer-director Sooraj R. Barjatya, who is known for ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ and others, recently took a nostalgic trip back to ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, and revealed that while he worked with the dog Tuffy in the film, he is actually scared of animals in real life.

Sooraj appeared on the latest episode of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, and opened up about his fear of animals.

Sooraj, who is the showrunner of the OTT show ‘Bada Naam Karenge’, said during the episode of ‘Indian Idol’, “Animals are just as important as humans, but I get scared around them. During ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, we had two dogs playing Tuffy, one for morning shoots and another for the evening. Even in ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, when we shot the elephant scene, I kept my distance, too nervous to be near my actors as they filmed with the animals”.

Despite his fears, Barjatya’s storytelling made Tuffy one of the most memorable characters in Hindi cinema, proving that his creative vision always triumphs over personal fears.

‘Bada Naam Karenge’ is directed by Palash Vaswani, who is known for ‘Gullak’. The series brings a GenZ love story of discovering your roots. The show features ensemble cast featuring Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani.

The show is set to drop on Sony LIV on February 7. ‘Indian Idol’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Earlier, Kanwaljit Singh spoke about his long standing dream which he got to fulfill after his journey of more than 5 decades in cinema. The actor shared that 'Bada Naam Karenge' allowed him to realise his dream of working with Rajshri Productions.

The show touches upon the theme of love that challenges expectations and redefines what it means to be a family.

