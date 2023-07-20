Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish set to bring new love story in his directorial debut ‘Dono’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : After 33 years of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, the makers are all set to bring a love story with fresh faces.

Marking its 75th year in the Hindi Film Industry, Rajshri Production took to Instagram and announced their 59th film, a love story titled ‘Dono’ along with a teaser date announcement. Along with the announcement, they dropped the teaser.

The teaser will be out on July 25.

Following the footsteps of his father-director Sooraj Barjatya, Avnish Barjatya to make his directorial debut with ‘Dono’

A debutant director presenting two new faces in a fresh love story is a nostalgic throwback to Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s debut film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ (1989) which was directed by the-then debutant director Sooraj Barjatya.

Interestingly, Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer also making his acting debut with Avnish Barjatya's first movie as a director.

In 2020, Rajveer's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra shared the update on Instagram.

"Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut," wrote the 'Dharam Veer' actor.

"I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol," he added.

The film helmed by Avnish Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya, and Jyoti Deshpande. Creative production is led by Sooraj Barjatya for the film which will be in cinemas soon.

