Sooraj Pancholi and Akanksha Sharma Capture the Sacred Bond of Marriage in Kesari Bandhan Song From Kesari Veer

Kesari Veer, starring Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma, is nearing its release date. Ahead of the same, the makers of the film unveiled its latest song, Kesari Bandhan, which captures the sacred bond of marriage. The song features Sooraj Pancholi and Akanksha Sharma’s characters, aka Hamirji Gohil and Rajal, engaging in a marriage and promising a bond of a lifetime. Beyond the two, the song also gives a glimpse into Suniel Shetty’s presence as Vegda Ji.

Kesari Bandhan is soulfully rendered by Sonu Nigam, with music, lyrics, and production beautifully crafted by Monty Sharma. The song is released under the Panorama Music label. Kesari Veer, a periodical war drama, tells a tale about the bravery and sacrifices made by unsung warriors to protect the Somnath temple and the Hindu faith.

The recently released trailer features Suniel Shetty as the fearless warrior Vegda Ji. He is joined by the unsung warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil, played by Sooraj Pancholi, and debutant Akanksha Sharma as the fierce Rajal. Together, this powerful trio stands against the menacing villain Zafar, portrayed by Vivek Oberoi, who seeks to force religious conversions. With a starry ensemble cast led by Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, and Akanksha Sharma, Kesari Veer is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner. A Panorama Studios worldwide release, the film promises a stirring blend of action, emotion, and drama, and is set to captivate audiences globally on May 23.