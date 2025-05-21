Sooraj Pancholi Captures the Spiritual Essence in Shambhu Har Har Song From Kesari Veer

Kesari Veer, starring Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi and debutant Akanksha Sharma is just a day away from its big release. Ahead of the same, the makers of the film unveiled its next song, Shambhu Har Har. The song features Sooraj Pancholi in a spiritually intense avatar, radiating an infectious aura of Lord Mahadev against a fiery backdrop, creating a visually spellbinding track.

Sung by the legendary singer Kailash Kher, Shambhu Har Har song is composed, created, arranged and produced by Monty Sharma. The lyrics have been penned by him and the adrenaline-fueled spiritual track is created under the Panorama Music label.

Kesari Veer, a periodic war film, tells the tale of courage and sacrifices made by unsung warriors to protect the Somnath temple and Dharma. The recently released trailer features Suniel Shetty as the fearless warrior Vegda Ji. He is joined by the unsung warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil, played by Sooraj Pancholi, and debutant Akanksha Sharma as the fierce Rajal. Together, this intense trio stands against the dreaded villain Zafar, portrayed by Vivek Oberoi, who seeks to force religious conversions.

With an intriguing ensemble cast led by Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, and Akanksha Sharma, Kesari Veer is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner. A Panorama Studios worldwide release, the film promises an immersive blend of action, emotion, and drama, and is set to captivate audiences globally on May 23.