Sooraj Pancholi, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s new song ‘Jaane Jaa’ out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : Actor Sooraj Panchooli on Tuesday unveiled his new song ‘Jaane Jaan’.

Taking to Instagram, Sooraj shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, “OUT NOW! #JaaneJaa (link in bio)”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxFOq0uIiL7/

The song is a recreated version of the legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s track ‘Jaane Jaa’ from the film ‘Jawani Diwani’.

The new version of ‘Jaane Jaa’ features Sooraj Pancholi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. It is sung by Atif Aslam and Asees Kaur and has been reimagined by DJ Chetas.

‘Jaane Jaa’ has everything, from action, thrill and drama, keeping the audience hooked till the very end. Sooraj Pancholi returns to the screen with some slickly executed action moves. Nimrit, who is known for her dramatic roles - will be adding to the action quotient as well, with her kicks and punches.

Sooraj Pancholi, who is delighted to be back on screen with Jaane Jaa, said, “I am extremely thrilled to be a part of this iconic track Jaane Jaa’s re-creation. The theme and the storyline of the music video are something that excited me the most to say yes instantly. I am more inclined towards the action genre and Jaane Jaa gave me a space to explore that side of it. Hope the audience enjoys and loves this version of the musical masterpiece.”

Talking about her excitement on the release of Jaane Jaa, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said, “'Jaane Jaa,' is such a cool take on the timeless 70s classic hit.! The music video is stylishly shot, and I got to try my hand in action. It’s the first time that the audience will see me in a completely new look, and I am excited to see what the response will be like.”

Singer Asees Kaur said “There is always an added pressure in re-creating an iconic song such as Jaane Jaa and Chetas has wonderfully re-imagined it with his magic. I was nervous but at the same time I enjoyed recording this song and now I am just looking forward to people’s take on it. I hope we as a whole team have done justice to this much-celebrated masterpiece.”

DJ Chetas who has re-produced the track Jaane Jaa shared, "Jaane Jaa has been a favourite of mine since my childhood and has always been on my setlist. When the opportunity presented itself, I was kicked to reimagine the cult classic for a new-age urban audience. I'm excited and nervous to see how people react to the track. Getting the vocals of Atif for the song and Asees complementing the same is just an explosive combination. The original song remains unparalleled, and this is my humble tribute to that.”

