Sooraj Pancholi Reveals the Real Reason Why Producer Kanu Chauhan Crafted the Historical Spectacle ‘Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath’

The trailer of Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath was unveiled today, and the trailer launch event witnessed the presence of Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, debutant Akanksha Sharma, director Prince Dhiman, producer Kanu Chauhan, and others. While the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, the actor couldn’t attend the trailer launch event. During the insightful media interactions that took place at the event, Sooraj Pancholi shared insights from the time he met Kanu Chauhan and shared the producer’s true story behind creating a historical film like Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath.

Sooraj shared, “When I first heard the film, I sat down with Kanu sir. We spent some time together. This was even before he agreed to cast me, or I hadn’t said ‘yes’ to the film. I asked Kanu sir ‘Why are you making this film?’ He told me that, ‘Sooraj, my wife and I used to sit together every day and enjoy watching Bollywood films and Gujarati films. And she always used to tell me, ‘What kind of films you’re watching, and why are you watching them? These films are not good.’”

He added, “And he said, ‘I was watching a Gujarati film one day, and it was based on Hamirji Gohil’. There’s one film made in Gujarat on the same subject. And his wife said, ‘I’ll watch this film with you.’ And by the end of the film, she said, ‘Whenever you make a film in your life, make a film like this.’ After a few months, she passed away. So this (Kesari Veer) is his dream project, not for himself, it is actually for his wife.”

Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath marks a dream come true for Kanu Chauhan, and a big project for Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma, considering that the film tells the brave tale of unsung warriors who fought valiantly to save the Somnath temple from the invaders in Gujarat, and left a lasting legacy of sacrifice and valour. In the film, Suniel Shetty plays the role of a fearless warrior, Vegda Ji, who is joined by Sooraj Pancholi, who steps in as the unsung warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil. They are accompanied by Akanksha Sharma, the fierce female warrior, Rajal. This unbeatable force comes together to fight the menacing antagonist Zafar aka Vivek Oberoi, who invades Gujarat.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, and debutant Akanksha Sharma, Kesari Veer is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner. A Panorama Studios worldwide release, the film promises a thrilling blend of action, emotion, and drama, set to captivate audiences worldwide on 16th May 2025.