Sooraj Pancholi's Performance in Kesari Veer Receives a Thumbs-up From Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab; Here's What They Said

Sooraj Pancholi is gearing up for his big-ticket release, Kesari Veer. Recently, a special screening was held for B-town celebrities, and it emerged as a star-studded affair. The highlight of the screening? Sooraj arrived with his parents, Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, who were left mighty impressed with their son's return to the big screens. Showering praise on Sooraj's performance, Aditya Pancholi said, “I am really proud of him because he maintained himself during the tough times. After seeing him back on the screens, I had a big smile on my face and happy tears in my eyes. I feel proud of Sooraj, about how far he has reached despite facing hardships.” Besides this, Zarina Wahab also commented on the war drama and said, “The film was very good and I wish everyone all the best."

Apart from Sooraj Pancholi, Kesari Veer also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Akanksha Sharma, and others in key roles. The film follows the real story of a Rajput warrior, Hamirji Gohil, played by Sooraj Pancholi, who fights valiantly and sacrifices his life to save Somnath temple from the invading forces. Kesari Veer is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner. A Panorama Studios worldwide release, the film is set to captivate audiences globally on May 23.