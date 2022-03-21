Soori shares pics of test shoot for Vetrimaran's 'Vaadivaasal'

Chennai, March 21 Actor Soori on Monday shared pictures of a test shoot of director Vetrimaran's most-awaited film 'Vaadivaasal', featuring Suriya in the lead.

Taking to Instagram, Soori, who is a part of the film, shared pictures of the team doing a test shoot and wrote in Tamil, "Test shoot of 'Vaadivaasal', a film in which my brothers Vetri Maran and Suriya impress. This epic film will look to take to the world, the significance of the traditional sport (Bull Taming) of our land from where courage has originated for thousands of years. Even I am waiting for the gates of 'Vaadi Vaasal' to open."

The film is being produced by one of Tamil cinema's popular producers Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Music for the film is by G V Prakash, who has disclosed that the team has already finished composing two to three songs.

"The songs will be an extreme version of raw folk music.

'Vaadivaasal's album will be a rustic and native score," G V Prakash had said.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans for two reasons. The first is that Vetrimaran is working with Suriya.

The other reason why the film is eagerly awaited is because it is based on the novel 'Vaadivaasal', written by well-known Tamil writer Ci. Su. Chellappa. 'Vaadivaasal' was a story based on the bull-taming sport of 'Jallikattu'.

