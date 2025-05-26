Soori thanks audiences for embracing Maaman as film's theatrical run extends into second week

Chennai, May 26 Actor Soori, whose recently released film 'Maaman' has now successfully entered its second week in theatres, has thanked audiences for wholeheartedly embracing the film, saying that the love and support that audiences had showed for him and the film was his "true success" and the cause of his "happiness".

Taking to his X timeline on Monday, Soori penned a note of gratitude to audiences after his film Maaman entered its second week in theatres.

He wrote in Tamil, "True success begins with a sincere appreciation of relationships and feelings. I began the story of Maaman with this confidence. Maaman is an emotional journey that was inspired by some real events that happened in my life, but it was also one that would touch many lives in some way.

"My heartfelt thanks to my director for carefully understanding these feelings and for turning them into a lively film with deep concern and full dedication," Soori said and added that every actor who had worked on the film had truly understood the character they were playing and had breathed life into their respective characters.

He also showered praise on the crew of the film. "Likewise, every technical team, from cinematography to music, to editing, sound, art direction, costume design, dance, stunts, writing, production management and logistics, worked with full dedication and confidence. Their tireless work and dedication are the main reasons why Maaman holds a place in your hearts today," the actor pointed out.

Pointing out that 'Maaman' had successfully entered its second week, Soori said that the film resonated not only on screen, but also in the love, appreciation, and enthusiastic smiles the audience had showered on him and the film.

"It(the film) lives on in the hearts of every family. Your love and support is my true success and the cause of my happiness. My heartfelt thanks and best wishes to everyone who enjoyed the film Maaman with their families and wholeheartedly embraced it!," he wrote.

