Soori’s ‘Maaman’ unit gives fans a taste of Hesham Abdul Wahab's folk music in the film

Chennai, April 30 The makers of director Prasanth Pandiyaraj's 'Maaman', featuring actor Soori in the lead, on Wednesday treated fans to some sweet music scored by music director Hesham Abdul Wahab for the film, a day ahead of its trailer release.

Taking to his timeline on X, Soori, sharing a video clip, wrote, "#Maaman – The sounds of emotion are here! Let the soul-stirring music of #Maaman sweep you away. From the magical hands of #HeshamAbdulWahab, this is music that laughs with you, cries with you, and heals you. #MaamanTrailer drops TOMORROW!Mark your calendars – #MaamanFromMay16. A heartwarming tale directed by @p_santh. A @HeshamAWmusic musical masterpiece.Produced by @kumarkarupannan @larkstudios1"

The video clip the actor shared had visuals of Hesham Abdul Wahab scoring music for the film. There were also visuals of musicians and singers working in tandem, even as the music director was busy recording the songs. The glimpse that was offered by the makers gives the impression that the music will be largely folk music.

The eagerly-awaited film, ‘Maamen’, is slated to hit screens worldwide on May 16 this year.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs.

It was recently in the news when actor Sivakarthikeyan chose to make a surprise visit to the sets of the film to meet actor Soori, who is a good friend of his.

Actor Jeyaprakash, who is also a part of the cast of action drama ‘Maaman’, had some months ago disclosed that actor Sivarkarthikeyan had paid a visit to the sets of the film even then.

Taking to his Instagram page, actor Jeyaprakash, who expressed happiness at being a part of ‘Maaman’, wrote, “#Maaman shoot in full swing in Trichy! Exciting to be part of this journey alongside @soorimuthuchamy, Rajkiran sir, and Aishwarya Lekshmi Solid cast, solid film in the making! Great catching up with @sivakarthikeyan when he dropped by to wish the team! #tamilcinema #movies #tamilmovie #actor #kollywood aishu__”

Meanwhile, sources close to the unit of Maaman say that the film will revolve around the relationship between a six-year-old boy and his maternal uncle (mother’s brother). Shooting for the film predominantly took place in places around Trichy.

Apart from Soori, Jayaprakash, Rajkiran and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film will also feature Bala Saravanan, Viji Chandrashekar, Baba Baskar, Nikhila Shankar and Master Prakeeth Shivan among others.

Expectations for the film are high for a number of reasons. Firstly, the film is being directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, who is best known for having directed the popular hit series, ‘Vilangu’. Next, Soori has again teamed up with producer K Kumar, the man who produced the actor’s earlier superhit film ‘Garudan’ as well.

