Soothing lullaby 'Cheenikkallu' from Dhruv Vikram's gripping sports drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan' released

Chennai, Sep 23 The makers of director Mari Selvaraj's eagerly-awaited sports drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan', featuring actor Dhruv Vikram in the lead, on Tuesday released a soothing lullaby called 'Cheenikkallu' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Applause Entertainment, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link to the released track.

It also reproduced a few stanzas from the song. "Oatu kooraiyila kuruvi kattum Gopuram nee, Veetu thinnaiyila usuru urangum nizhalum nee. #Cheenikkallu OutNow. A @nivaskprasanna Musical. Lyrics #MariSelvaraj. Vocals @IAMVIJAYYESUDAS @Chinmayi #BisonKaalamaadan #BisonKaalamaadanFromDiwali"

The song, which has been set to tune by Nivas K Prasanna, has been rendered by Vijay Yesudas and Chinmayi. The song, a lullaby, begins with an ode penned by Mari Selvaraj to his father.

The poem, penned by Mari Selvaraj, reads "My father, who never even knew how to swim, was the one who taught me to surf the waves. My father, who never even looked up at the sky, was the one who taught me to fly. Gathering molten splashes of wild fire that day, my father rolled it and gave it to me and that's the cool sun, always with me."

For the unaware, the film is scheduled to hit screens on October 17 this year.

The makers of the film had released the first look of Bison in March this year. The film has been produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Bison will be an electrifying sports drama. Dhruv Vikram plays a kabaddi player in the film, alongside Anupama Parameswaran.

Sources also say that the film is inspired by true events and brings to life a gripping tale of passion, resilience, and triumph against all odds.

Packed with raw energy and Mari Selvaraj’s signature storytelling, Bison, they say, will be a landmark Tamil film that will leave audiences inspired and exhilarated.

The film's lead actor, Dhruv Vikram, who has had to make a herculean effort to play the role, had posted an emotional post on Instagram about working on this film when the shooting for this film was wrapped up.

He wrote, "After years of preparation, several months of filming, shedding blood, sweat and tears, it’s finally a wrap on BISON. The process of shooting and prepping for this film has changed my life. Thank you @mariselvaraj84 Sir for fortifying my soul and giving me an experience of a lifetime."

The film, which features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

Bison, short for Bison Kaalamaadan, has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. The film has editing by Sakthi Thiru and is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, director Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand.

