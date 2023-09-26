Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep their kids in New York

Washington [US], September 26 : American singer-songwriter and actor Joe Jonas and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner’s kids will be staying in New York for the time being in the midst of the former couple's custody dispute, reported People.

Turner and Jonas have temporarily agreed to keep their daughters — Willa, 3, and a daughter, identified in previous court filings as D., 14 months — in New York, according to documents filed on Monday in New York and obtained by People.

As per People, the interim consent order states that Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, are ordered to keep their kids in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley. The filing also reveals that both Turner and Jonas have consented to this arrangement.

"The parties have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party's claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court," the documents say.

If the order is violated, the documents state that the court has the right to "take or cause to be taken measures under Federal or State law, as appropriate, to protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child's further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition."

Only a few days prior, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband for wrongful retention of their daughters. She claimed that Jonas was denying them access to their passports and preventing them from returning to England.

The complaint against Jonas called for "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," with Turner's legal team asserting the "wrongful retention" began on September 20. Turner claimed that she and the musician agreed to declare England their "forever home" in conversations that took place over Christmas 2022 as they prepped for the year ahead. Shortly after Turner filed her complaint, Jonas released a statement disputing her claims and saying that he believed the two had reached an agreement to work on a co-parenting plan, according to People.

“After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case," the statement read. "Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago."

“Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup."

The statement also alleged that less than 24 hours after the "amicable co-parenting setup" was agreed upon, "Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately."

After dating for over three years, Jonas and Turner got married in 2019. Each of them jointly declared the end of their four-year marriage on social media at the time of their separation.

“Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,' ” they both shared on Instagram.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,' " the statement concluded, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor