Sophie Turner returns to social media after her split from Joe Jonas

The 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner has returned to social media for the first time since announcing her split from Joe Jonas, reported People.

She posted an Instagram video about an environmental subject that she is passionate about.

"Hi everyone! I have been asked to spread the word about positive power," Turner began the video. "And on doing the research and noticing the very clear effects of global warming, it's something that I really wanted to raise awareness for."

The actress added, "We need to switch over, move over, to renewable energy and let nature provide us with power and not just power, positive power."

Turner, a "#PositivePowerPartner," added that the switch is "not impossible" with the Positive Power Plan, which she said "has it all worked out in fair and safe ways to help millions of people like you and me."

"So we need to let our leaders know this, that this is the future that we want for ourselves and for those we love, our children and our grandchildren," she said, then asking her fans to join her in asking "decision-makers in government and industry" to support the plan.

"The more of us that ask, the more they're likely to listen," Turner concluded.

The video comes more than two months after Turner's last Instagram post, which was a joint statement regarding their split with Jonas, 34.

On their respective accounts, the actress and musician wrote, "Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.' "

"There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement concluded.

The statement was released one day after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on September 5. The filing claimed "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," per documents obtained by People.

At the time, a source told People that the divorce was not a "surprise" to the people around the then-couple.

Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months, are the Jonas Brothers singer and 'Do Revenge' actress's two daughters.

In October, the couple issued another joint statement, this time on a temporary custody agreement for their children.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK," the statement read.

"We look forward to being great co-parents," reported People.

