Sophie Turner reveals she contemplated terminating first pregnancy with Joe Jonas

Los Angeles, May 16 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner revealed that she was not sure about stepping into motherhood in her early 20s and even considered terminating her first pregnancy.

Turner spoke about how she considered not keeping the child and discussed the situation with her estranged husband, Joe Jonas.

In Bali, Turner found out she was pregnant and said that sat on the news for a week.

“Maybe because I was so young, I sat on it for a week,” the actress told British Vogue, reports pagesix.com.

Turner said she threw the pregnancy test at Joe Jonas, asking, "What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?"

The actress shared that she didn't know if she wanted to be a mother at the time and even spoke to therapists about her feelings.

“When you’re in your early 20s, life is so frivolous,” she said.

Turner said that she “didn’t know” if she “wanted to be a mother,” but after discussing it with Joe, “something changed” in her.

"I just knew I had to have her,” the 'Dark Phoenix' star said.

Joe and Turner welcomed their daughter, Willa, in 2020. Two years later, they had another daughter, Delphine.

The actress added: “Because my ex and I travel so much, I wanted Willa to have a sibling. I wanted them to have each other. They’re so much fun, total girlie girls, and absolute rays of sunshine in my life."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor