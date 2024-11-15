Sophie Turner to play Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’ series

Los Angeles, Nov 15 “Game Of Thrones” star Sophie Turner is in talks to star as Lara Croft in the series adaptation of the video game franchise ”Tomb Raider” from Emmy-winning Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Sources told deadline.com. It was reported last month that Turner was among the actresses who tested for the high-profile role, previously played on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Tomb Raider, which Amazon MGM head Jennifer Salke called “epic” and “globe-trotting” while announcing the series order in May, has been a passion project for writer/executive producer Waller-Bridge, who spoke fondly of the title character at the time of the pickup.

“Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all,” she said in May.

Tomb Raider is executive produced by Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Productions, Dmitri M. Johnson through dj2 Entertainment, Michael Scheel, and rights holders Legendary Television as well as Crystal Dynamics. Amanda Greenblatt and Ryan Andolina are consulting producers under their Star Party banner. The series is produced by Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios.

Turner, an Emmy nominee for her first major role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, currently headlines the British crime drama limited series Joan and next stars in another British show, Haven, for Prime Video, home of the Tomb Raider series.

Talking about Phoebe Waller-Bridge, she will be seen sharing screen space with Indian actor Ali Fazal in the upcoming film ‘Rule Breakers’.

“Rule Breakers”, directed by two time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag, explores themes of resilience and defiance in Afghanistan. Known for his previous work in “Victoria & Abdul” and “Furious 7”, Fazal’s collaboration with Waller-Bridge is highly anticipated. The film is set for a release in March 2025.

