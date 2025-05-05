"Sorry Karnataka": Sonu Nigam apologises for his alleged hurtful Kannada remarks at Bengaluru event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Singer Sonu Nigam issued an apology to the citizens of Karnataka for allegedly making hurtful remarks about the Kannadiga community during a music event in Bengaluru on April 25-26.

After Bengaluru police issued a notice to Sonu Nigam to appear for an investigation following an FIR by the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru Rural District, the singer shared an apology, stating that his love for the Karnataka fans is "bigger" than his "ego".

Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer shared an apology and wrote, " Sorry Karnataka. My Love for you, is bigger than my Ego. Love you always."

The Bengaluru District Police on Monday issued a notice to playback singer Sonu Nigam, asking him to appear before the investigation officer within a week.

This comes after an FIR was filed against Nigam on May 3 at the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru Rural District for allegedly making hurtful remarks about the Kannadiga community during a music event in Bengaluru. The remarks were reportedly made on stage and were captured in a video that has since gone viral.

The complaint was lodged by Dharmaraj A, President of the Bengaluru City District Unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada group. The FIR includes charges under Sections 351(2), 352(1), and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint accuses Sonu Nigam of making "objectionable and emotionally provocative" statements that have hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community and incited hatred among various linguistic communities in Karnataka.

Sonu Nigam is a popular Bollywood singer known for his songs like 'Abhi Mujhme Mein Kahin', 'Sapna Jahan' and others.

