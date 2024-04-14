Sourav Ganguly urges fans to catch Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan': 'Don't Miss Out On'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : Former cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, fondly known as Dada, expressed his views on the recently premiered sports movie 'Maidaan', featuring Ajay Devgn.

Ganguly reviewed the film as an exciting cinematic voyage that should not be missed.

Taking to his X account on Saturday, the cricketer penned a review that read, "Don't miss out on the cinematic experience of #Maidaan, a captivating portrayal of India's legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, and the golden era of Indian football. Witness the iconic Indian football stars brought back to life on the big screen in this must-watch Indian sports film (sic)."

Apart from Ganguly, others including Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan also took to their Instagram Stories to share their opinion about the film.

Shahid wrote, "Really enjoyed watching Maidaan today. Such a well made well performed film. Go watch it guys. This is a genuine candid post you all. Good films deserve to be seen. All the best to the entire team."

Karan Johar wrote, "Have heard the most incredible things about MAIDAAN!! I also can't wait to watch what is universally touted as @ajaydevgn's career best performance! @iamitrsharma @boney.kapoor @zeestudiosofficial."

Varun Dhawan also gave a shout-out to the film while expressing his eagerness to watch it after wrapping the shoot for Baby John.

"Hearing such incredible stuff about this film and the performances specially the last 30 minutes booking my tickets today," the 'Bhediya' actor penned on his IG stories.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, 'Maidaan' is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Rahim in the film.

The movie also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

