South actor Darling Krishna says, "It's like revenge" for IND vs AUS World Cup final

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 : Actor Nagappa Sunil Kumar, popularly known as Darling Krishna, who worked primarily in Kannada films, recalled watching the World Cup 2003, in which Australia won the match against India.

He said that this time the team had been performing well and there are lot of hope that India would win the final match.

Ahead of the ICC World Cup final, actor Darling Krishna told ANI, "I think it's like revenge for 2003. We were kids when we watched that match. It was disappointing to see India lose at that time. This time much better team, performance, and mindset."

On the work front, Darling Krishna began his career in 'Jackie' in 2010 as an assistant director for Duniya Soori. In the film, he also played a CID officer. In 2011, he had a prominent part in 'Hudugaru'. Darling Krishna then starred in the Kannada soap opera "Krishna Rukmini" and played the titular role.

Coming to India's match, the Men in Blue will lock horns with Australia today in Ahmedabad.

This will be a 20-year-old repeat clash of the 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter.

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

In the second semifinal, South Africa made Australia sweat to reach the humble target of 213. The five-time champions slipped in their chase of the paltry target but recovered just in time to cross the finish line.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the five-time champions to the final against India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor